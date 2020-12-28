Breitbart:

Kayleigh McEnany Banned from My Show — She ‘Lies’ the Way Most People Breathe

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday on “Reliable Sources” that he will not book White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on his shows because she tells lies the way most people breathe.

Tapper said, “There are some people that are just so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. I mean, these are people who just — they just tell lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that.”

He added, “I don’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way. She was a senior advisor to the president. She was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer, I thought, than a liar. I think it’s different. I really do. There is a risk in just lumping everybody together. There’s a big difference between somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who just like, this is what she does, she tells lies all the time. She can’t acknowledge reality. So I’m just not going to put somebody like that on air.”

