MCCLATCHY:

Republicans have only a few weeks left until they cede control of the House to Democrats, but the first big post-election GOP vote won’t address taxes or border wall funding.

It involves wolves.

Republicans are furiously pushing legislation that would remove gray wolves in the 48 contiguous U.S. states from the list of threatened and endangered animals protected under the Environmental Species Act, which safeguards those animals’ habitats. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill Friday.

In Washington state, the federal act protects gray wolves in the western two thirds of the state. Throughout the state, the wolves are protected under state law.

Despite legal challenges, the state’s Department of Fish & Wildlife has approved the killing of wolves who attack livestock, reigniting controversy between ranchers and conservationists.

Wolves in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, eastern Washington, eastern Oregon and part of Utah have already been removed from the endangered list because the populations there have recovered, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Congress returned this week for a post-election session that’s expected to last about a month. Republicans are eager to get the bill passed in this lame duck session, figuring that once Democrats take control in January, conservationists will make it tough to get it enacted.

“This is bipartisan. But still, I think it fits easier on our agenda,” said Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, who chairs the House Rules Committee that approved rules of debate for the wolf bill. “I think it makes it harder when there’s a new Congress.”

Sessions said both Republicans and Democrats from western states, where many gray wolves in the U.S. live, made a push to get the bill through.

“I hope that there’s agreement that it needs to be handled,” he said. “But it’s an emotional issue to people that don’t live in the west.”