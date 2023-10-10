Graphic Video Shows Moment Israeli Mother and Two Sons Abducted by Hamas Terrorists

The defenseless mother tried to shield her two baby boys from the Hamas kidnappers and begs for them not to harm them.



They ignore her pleas and drag them off.



They have not been seen since the kidnapping, 3 days ago.

A graphic video has emerged showing an Israeli mother and her two sons being dragged from their home near Gaza before disappearing Saturday as Hamas terrorists invaded Israel.

“Shiri Silberman-Bibas, 30, was hiding in a safe room with her husband Yarden, their nine-month-old Kfir and three-year-old Ariel when Israel was invaded by the militants on Saturday,” noted the Daily Mail.

“Armed with just a small pistol, Yarden hoped to defend his family and their home in in Kibbutz Nir Oz as villages were raided – in an attack which saw hundreds of Israelis killed and over 100 taken hostage,” it added.

“The father texted relatives ‘I love you all’ as they sheltered, with militants firing semi-automatic weapons outside their window, according to reports. Half an hour later, he ominously wrote ‘they’re coming in’, before communication ceased.”

The family has disappeared and Shiri’s parents, Yosi and Margit Silberman, have also disappeared.

Video later emerged of Shiri holding her two children before they were kidnapped.

