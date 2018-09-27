NEW YORK POST:

A disturbing and graphic video appearing to show a hulking bodybuilder pummel his girlfriend surfaced Wednesday as the man remains jailed in Michigan after what attorneys are calling a “roid rage” attack.

The footage, obtained by Fox2Detroit, shows 35-year-old Paul Bashi punching, kicking and throwing lit candles at 22-year-old Kristina Perry inside his rental home in Washington Township in late July. At one point in the video, his arm is covered in blood as he heaves a canister at Perry, who is pressed up against a wall and a couch.

“Time and time and time again this defendant beat her as she lay motionless on the ground,” Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Jordan Fields told a court Monday, according to the Macomb Daily. “How she did not die, I have no idea. She should have died that day, judge.”

Bashi is currently in Macomb County Jail on a $5 million bond and is facing one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture. Investigators that responded to the home after the attack were reported to have found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy and a substance that contains human growth hormone.

“The defendant at that time was using great quantities of steroids preparing for a national body-building competition,” his attorney, David Griem, said during the court hearing Monday, according to the Macomb Daily. “I believe that what happened that day was something that’s referred to as ‘roid rage,’ short for steroid rage.”

County prosecutors say Perry was kicked more than 100 times and was stabbed repeatedly during the 40-minute assault. Bashi was arrested after neighbors found Perry on the home’s front porch.