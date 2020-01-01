NY POST

The family of one of the men wounded in the stabbing rampage in Rockland County has released a photograph of his devastating injuries – showing him on a respirator with a heavily sutured, bloodied head. “This is the visual state of Josef Neumann who has been stabbed at the Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in the Forshay area of #Monsey,” the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council in Hudson Valley said in a Twitter post, along with the hashtag #MeJew.

