Warning: The following is real-time scanner traffic from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and EMS dispatch center while responding to a deadly shooting with seven victims (six plus the gunman) at a birthday party at 12:40 a.m. on May 9. Some of the content may be graphic and difficult for some viewers.

7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party

A gunman opened fire during a birthday party early Sunday morning, leaving behind a horrific scene with more than half a dozen dead inside a mobile home.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski.

The party was happening in a home on Preakness Way at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city. Police say the celebration was still in full swing at 12:40 a.m. when the boyfriend of one of the victims stormed in with a gun and started shooting.

“Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred,” police said.

After he finished shooting at partygoers, police say the suspect took his own life.

The seventh victim later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The children in the trailer were not injured and are currently with relatives, police said.

As the suspect sprayed bullets across the home, some errant rounds hit the next-door neighbor’s home, where a grandmother and grandchildren were sleeping.

“[My roommate] came to my room and woke me up and told me that shots were fired and then I found out one hit my house. So I have bullet holes in my house that I have to figure out,” said Jayme Ponting.

Ponting said at least one bullet hit her bedroom.

“My fear was I had my grandkids here and we were on the same room.”

The victims and suspects have not been officially identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will be conducting autopsies Monday and are expected to release the names once the examinations are complete.

Detectives continue to grapple with the devastating aftermath, as well as the motive behind the massacre. Why the suspect drove to the party with the intent to kill.

Leaders from the Colorado Springs community and across the state have released statements on the tragedy.

THE TRANSCRIPT

“2828 Preakness Way for a gunshot victim.”

“Fire dispatch AMR 59 is responding with Engine 11.”

“Call taker got the address from the GPS, not sure if it’s the exact, sounds like there are several people on scene.”

“PD is en route to the location. Stage when you get close to the area.

“Sounds like more shots are still being fired. Keep your distance.”

“We’re looking like we have multiple victims. Why don’t we start a few more ambulances code 2 for a total of three and an additional engine company.”

“2828 Preakness Way. Possible multiple gunshot victims.”

“Police are on scene advising that there are four victims and you are clear to go in.”

“Six victims now, police, police. Engine 11 copies. Total of six.”

“We have one critical, red, and five black. I don’t think we’re gonna need all of these additional resources that are coming.”

“They’re all in the same address.”

“AMR has sent six ambulances. Three are on scene and three are still en route.”

“Updated triage. We have that one critical that’s already been transported and six black.”

“Total of seven. Six black. One red that has been transported.”

