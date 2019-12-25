NY POST

A UK granny is cracking down on Christmas dinner. Grandmother Hayley Garbutt, from Filey, North Yorkshire, is expecting to host about a dozen family members, including three adult children and their partners, four grandchildren and even some of her friends. So, she’s planning to charge her guests about £35 ($43) a head to join the decadent Christmas meal. According to Garbutt, 52, the door price for dinner will help her cover a smorgasbord of gustatory delights, with multiple main dishes, homemade sides, artisanal cheeses and Champagne. The eccentric grandma plans to take whatever cash is left over from dinner and put it toward gifts for her loved ones — meaning her family will essentially be paying, at least partially, for their own presents.

