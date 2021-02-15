Just the News:

Senator Lindsey Graham during an interview on Fox News Sunday said that he had spoken to former President Donald Trump after the Senate voted to acquit the nation’s 45th commander-in-chief of the single article of impeachment.

“Yeah, I spoke to him last night,” the South Carolina Republican said. “He was grateful to his lawyers. He appreciated the help that all of us provided.” Graham noted that Trump is “ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party. He’s excited about 2022.”

“He’s mad at some folks, but I understand that,” Graham said.

Regarding Mitch McConnell’s speech sharply condemning the former President Trump, Graham said that McConnell’s speech will show up amid the 2022 election cycle.

Graham said that McConnell “got a load off his chest obviously. But unfortunately he put a load on the back of Republicans. That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns. I would imagine if you’re a Republican running in Arizona, or Georgia, or New Hampshire, where we have a chance to take back the Senate, they may be playing Senator McConnell’s speech and asking you about it as a candidate,” Graham said, also noting that he anticipates GOP incumbents facing the questions about whether they will back McConnell in the future.

