THE HILL:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that the Senate will start its impeachment proceedings next week, signaling an end to the stalemate over the articles which have sat in the House since December.

“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Graham said during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Graham argued that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) “impeachment dam has broken,” pointing to growing calls from some Senate Democrats for her to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“You said it was urgent; if you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition,” Graham said. “She’s losing Democrats in the Senate. The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”