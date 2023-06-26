A bipartisan resolution proposed by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) would consider the Russian use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, or an attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant, an act of war against NATO. The resolution calls for such actions to be considered grounds for triggering Article V, which requires all NATO countries to defend against an attack on another. The proposal comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has “warned” that the Kremlin plans on attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“Senator Blumenthal and I want to put everyone on notice that the threat of the use of a nuclear device by Russia is real. The best way to deter this threat is to give Putin’s Russia clarity as to what happens if they use nuclear weapons,” Graham said during a press conference Friday. “Our message is to those around Putin. If you do this and follow his order, should he give it, you can expect a massive response from NATO. You will be at war with NATO.”

“This resolution is meant to send a message to Vladimir Putin and to his military: they will be destroyed if they use tactical nuclear weapons or if they destroy a nuclear plant in a way that threatens surrounding NATO nations,” said Blumenthal. “This message ought to be taken seriously by Putin’s generals – his military risks total obliteration by NATO forces if they are so reckless and irrational as to resort to tactical nuclear weapons.”

