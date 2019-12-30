NY POST

The man accused of launching a machete attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey was caught on video calmly strolling through the aisles of a bodega in Harlem afterward. Suspect Grafton Thomas, 38, can be seen on the footage getting out of his silver sedan, which he illegally parks in a crosswalk at the street corner, and walking into the shop wearing a blue jacket zipped up to his neck and a dark blue hood pulled over his head, along with black pants and black shoes, according to the surveillance footage from CBS-TV. Inside the shop, Thomas browses a refrigerated section. The footage then shows his car being surrounded by NYPD vehicles and him getting out as cops descend on him, weapons drawn.

