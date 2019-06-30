NEW YORK POST:

Graffiti, the scourge that former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton once described as the “first sign of urban decay,” has exploded in New York City in the last five years.

Complaints to the 311 hotline have soared during Mayor de Blasio’s leadership from 13,560 in 2015 to 21,006 last year, a 54 percent increase.

And complaints through mid-June have already hit 11,367 — up 69 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

At the same time, arrests for graffiti have plummeted. The NYPD logged 3,586 graffiti busts in 2013, but by 2015 the number dropped to 2,583 and then to 1,849 in 2017, a 49 percent slide over five years.

The NYPD could not provide numbers for 2018 and 2019.

The simultaneous surge in vandalism and plunge in arrests points to a breakdown in “broken windows” policing — where authorities fight visible signs of crime, antisocial behavior and civil disorder to discourage further crime and disorder, observers told The Post.

The city has already decriminalized quality-of-life of offenses like public boozing and urinating.