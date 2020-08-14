GovTrack.com:

NON-PARTISAN organization that rates & ranks government officials.

These year-end statistics cover Harris’s record during the 2019 legislative year (Jan 3, 2019-Dec 31, 2019) and compare her to other senators serving at the end of that period. Last updated on Jan 18, 2020.

Ranked most liberal compared to All Senators

Our unique ideology analysis assigns a score to Members of Congress according to their legislative behavior by how similar the pattern of bills and resolutions they cosponsor are to other Members of Congress.

For more, see our methodology. Note that because on this page only legislative activity in 2019 is considered, the ideology score here may differ from Harris’s score elsewhere on GovTrack. Compare to all Senate Sophomores (0th percentile); Senate Democrats (0th percentile); All Senators (0th percentile).

Joined bipartisan bills the least often compared to Senate Democrats



Of the 471 bills that Harris cosponsored, 15% were introduced by a legislator who was not a Democrat. View Cosponsored Bills »

Compare to all Senate Sophomores (0th percentile); Senate Democrats (0th percentile); All Senators (1st percentile). Only Democratic and Republican Members of Congress who cosponsored more than 10 bills and resolutions are included in this statistic.

Held the fewest committee positions compared to Senate Sophomores (tied with 1 other)

Harris held a leadership position on 0 committees and 0 subcommittees, as either a chair (majority party) or ranking member (minority party), at the end of the session. For comparison to other Members of Congress, we assigned a score giving five points for each full committee leadership position and one point for each subcommittee leadership position. View Harris’s Profile » Compare to all Senate Sophomores (0th percentile); Senate Democrats (0th percentile); All Senators (0th percentile).

Was 3rd most absent



in votes compared to All Senators Harris missed 61.9% of votes (265 of 428 votes) in 2019. View Harris’s Profile » Compare to all Senate Sophomores (90th percentile); All Senators (97th percentile).

