Governor Murphy Refuses to Accept NYC Migrants after Vowing to Make New Jersey ‘Sanctuary’ State

After the Biden administration teased the idea of relocating New York City migrants to the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, the state’s Democratic governor has come out and publicly refused to cooperate.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re gonna be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or, frankly, elsewhere in the state,” Governor Phil Murphy said during his appearance on News 12 New Jersey on Thursday night. “We are already seeing folks in New Jersey that have probably swelled into New Jersey from New York or other locations, but you need scale, an enormous amount of federal support, resources that go beyond anything we can afford.”

“Putting everything else aside, I just don’t see it. I would suspect that’ll continue to be the case.”

