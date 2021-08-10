Just the News:

The governor delivered an address in which he fought for his name and his reputation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign from office in 14 days, bowing to pressure following a bombshell attorney general report accusing him of violating federal and state laws involving sexual harassment of subordinates.

Earlier Tuesday, an attorney for the governor held a press conference in an attempt to discredit elements of the New York Attorney General’s report, which was released last week. Rita Glavin, who is representing the governor, said “This is about the veracity and credibility of a report that is being used to impeach and take down an elected official.”

Members of the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee are wrapping up an impeachment inquiry into the longtime governor, they’ve informed Cuomo that he has until Friday to submit evidence.

One of Cuomo’s top advisers – Melissa DeRosa – resigned Sunday night. She had been identified in the attorney general’s report as someone who helped the Cuomo administration cover up some of the governor’s allegedly scandalous behavior.

On Monday, Brittany Commisso, one of the women featured in AG Letitia James’ report, provided a detailed account of her time in the governor’s mansion, saying she believes Cuomo broke the law and should be “held accountable.”

“And I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will serve the rest of his term, and will be the state’s first female governor.

“It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be,” Cuomo said. “I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

Facing impeachment proceedings, which he admitted he would be unable to counter, Cuomo, 63, announced he’ll leave office in 14 days while continuing to insist that he did nothing wrong.

Speaking to his three daughters, Cuomo said, “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated and that is the God’s honest truth.”

“Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized, and he learned from it and that’s what life is all about.”

