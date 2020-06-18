Deadline:
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that everyone in the state will now be required to wear face masks in public.
The order seeks to prevent those infected with coronavirus — but not showing symptoms — from spreading it, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Specifically, Californians must wear masks in these circumstances:
-Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
-Waiting for or riding on public transportation
-Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site (with exceptions noted below)
-While outdoors in public spaces and less that 6 feet from others (exceptions below)
