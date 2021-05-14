The College Fix:

Union happy that other people have to get the vaccine

College students at the State University of New York system and the City University of New York system will be required to receive a COVID vaccine in order to learn on campus, under a new directive from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

However, the Democratic governor did not mandate the vaccine for faculty and staff, even though older people are more likely to die and suffer severe cases of COVID than generally younger college students.

“Cuomo said Monday the vaccine requirement for students will only take effect if the federal government grants full, regular approval to one or more of the Covid shots on the market now,” Syracuse.com reported.

The Buffalo News explained that union representation makes it harder for the public universities and the state to mandate the vaccine.

