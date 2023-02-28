Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached its worst-ever February levels during the second month of socialist convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third presidential term, according to preliminary data published by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) on Friday.

INPE’s preliminary satellite data obtained via its Real Time Deforestation Detection System (DETER) showed that, as of February 17, 209 square kilometers (80.6 square miles) of forest had been deforested, with the states of Mato Grosso and Pará the most affected.

The preliminary February 2023 data exceeds the registered 199 square kilometers (77 square miles) deforested during the entirety of February 2022 under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, who was heavily criticized and accused of endorsing the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest by Hollywood celebrities and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Lula, who began his third presidential term on January 1 after narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in the October 2022 presidential election, made the protection of the Amazon one of his key presidential campaign promises, announcing that he intended to reach zero deforestation rates by 2030.

