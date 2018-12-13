WORLDTRUTH.TV:

Every year or so, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) makes a plan to kill off large numbers of animals that they deem to be a nuisance somehow. In recent years government environmental have proposed killing large numbers of everything from Tortoises to Owls, but many times they are forced to walk back their plans if they get enough resistance from the public.

The most recent plan from the BLM that is sure to spark outrage involves the killing of some 45,000 wild horses, which amounts to roughly 75% of the country’s population. The BLM has currently rounded these horses up using helicopters and trapped them in prison-like holding pens to await execution.

According to ABC News, there are about 75,000 wild horses in the US, and the BLM is looking to cut that population down to 20,000.

In an interview with ABC, Jim Schnepel, a non-profit worker who is close to the situation described the BLM’s plan, saying that, “They’ve set what they call ‘appropriate management level,’ AML It would be about 75 percent reduction for what we have right now. Typically, they’ll get put into a long-term holding and that means they get shipped to the Midwest. BLM has contracts with ranchers back there that pays them so much per day to keep the horses.”

These holding cells cost US tax payers roughly $50 million annually, which is why the government now wants to kill them, instead of just setting them free.