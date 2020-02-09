Jerusalem Post:

A cabinet resolution in 2015 resolved to bring all the then 9,000 remaining members of the community, but it has only been partially implemented, with some 2,000 arriving in Israel since then.

The cabinet voted on Sunday to approve the immigration of 398 members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel. The group was supposed to have arrived in Israel last year as part of a 2018 government decision to bring 1,000 members of the community to Israel, but only 600 arrived that year, despite the approval of the requisite budget allocations for all 1,000 immigrants.

