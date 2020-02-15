Fox4NY.com:

A Florida trucking company is suing two federal agencies, saying agents seized $181,500 in cash at Tampa International Airport and won’t give it back.

The federal lawsuit filed by FGL Transport, Inc., and owners Scott Smith and Michael Rozenberg asks the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with agency officials, to return the money, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The lawsuit claims that in September, the company gave employee Boris Nulman $191,500 and a plane ticket to Cleveland to purchase several big trucks. When the cash in Nulman’s carry-on bag went through a Transportation Security Administration scanner, the agents pulled it aside for an inspection.

Nulman was later allowed to leave, but only with $10,000, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. He never went to Cleveland to buy the trucks.