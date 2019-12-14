Star Tribune

Gov. Tim Walz notified the Trump administration Friday that the state will continue to welcome refugees, pointedly saying that the “inn is not full in Minnesota.” In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Walz wrote that he rejects the intent of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order requiring state and local governments to independently approve the resettlement of refugees in their communities. The DFL governor also sought to highlight the contributions of immigrants and refugees. “Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge,” Walz wrote. “Refugees strengthen our communities. Bringing new cultures and fresh perspectives, they contribute to the social fabric of our state. Opening businesses and supporting existing ones, they are critical to the success of our economy.”

