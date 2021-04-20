Red State:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting on a clinic for other leaders who wish to crack down on rioting and looting. On Monday, the governor signed into law a bill designed to curb violent protests in the state.

DeSantis announced the signing of HB 1 during a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s office. “It is the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country. There’s just nothing even close,” he declared.

The governor explained that among otteher issues, the legislation addressed the hard left’s push to defund the police.

“Obviously, the state of Florida, we’re not going to do that under my leadership,” he insisted. “But if a local government were to do that, it would be catastrophic, and have terrible consequences for their citizens. And so, this bill actually prevents against local governments defunding law enforcement. We’ll be able to stop it at the state level.”

This is similar to a proposal put forth by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to cities like Austin cutting funding from their police departments.

DeSantis’ law, which takes effect just before a jury is expected to give its decision in the Derek Chauvin case, allows local governments to be taken to court if they refuse or fail to stop riots.

“As we saw last summer, some of the local governments are actually telling, not necessarily in Florida but throughout the country, basically telling these folks to stand down, telling police to stand down while cities burnt, while businesses were burnt, while people were being harmed,” the governor said. “That’s a dereliction of duty.”

