The growing number of cases of the Chinese coronavirus in Florida has been largely among the younger demographic — the 18-35 age group — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday.

The Sunshine State broke its single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 10,109 cases, thus shattering the previously held record recorded Saturday, which saw 9,585 cases.

“The case growth has really been in that 18 to 34, 35 age group,” DeSantis said during remarks in Tampa, alongside Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “Now, those are folks that are, by and large, going to be much less prone to significant consequences.”

“Nevertheless, with the increasing positivity rate, it’s clear that you’re seeing more and more community transmission really being driven by that age group,” he explained, noting that the median age in new cases has dropped significantly.

While the governor has dismissed calls to revert back to a statewide shutdown, he advised the high-risk population to exercise caution and remain vigilant. The general population, he said, should avoid the “three Cs” — closed spaces, crowds, and close contact.

But basically, the message is, you know, for those folks who are 65 and older, people that have significant underlying medical conditions, you know, do your best to avoid crowds and minimize close contact with people outside your home right now,” DeSantis said.