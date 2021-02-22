The New York Post:

Marijuana is officially legal in New Jersey.

Following three years of failed legislative attempts, tax negotiations and protracted legal battles, Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills Monday that legalize up to six ounces of recreational pot in the Garden State, NJ.com reported.

“As of this moment, New Jersey’s broken and indefensible marijuana laws, which permanently stained the records of many residents and short-circuited their futures, and which disproportionately hurt communities of color and failed the meaning of justice at every level, social or otherwise — are no more,” Murphy said during an afternoon briefing in Trenton before signing the bills.

Murphy, who promised to legalize weed in his first 100 days as governor three years ago, finally saw his campaign promises realized when residents voted to amend the state constitution and legalize recreational grass in November.

Still, even after the vote, the legislature spent months duking it out over tax revenue, licensing rules and what the penalties would be for people under 21 caught with marijuana. All the while, New Jersey police racked up 2,000 charges for minor pot possession, the outlet reported.

