Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices. In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:
Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices
Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be “pre-set” on the table before diners sit down
Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)
Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers
Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)
Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group’s use
No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)
Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed
Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren’t eating.