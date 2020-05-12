ABC7NEWS.COM

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices. In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:

Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices

Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be “pre-set” on the table before diners sit down

Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)

Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers

Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)

Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group’s use

No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)

Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed

Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren’t eating.

