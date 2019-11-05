THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom swung back at President Trump’s threat to cut federal wildfire funding, telling the president he should have no say in how the state manages its forests because he doesn’t “believe in climate change.”

“You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation,” the Democratic governor said in a Sunday tweet.

Mr. Newsom’s comment came in response to Mr. Trump’s tweetstorm decrying the governor’s “terrible job of forest management” in the wake of another round of disastrous wildfires in the Golden State.

“The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him.”

The president added: “Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states.”