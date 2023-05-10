California Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to throw his support behind cash payments of up to $1.2 million for black residents recommended by his reparations task force, according to a report.

The Democratic governor told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that reparations — meant to take responsibility for the country’s history of slavery and systemic racism — “is about much more than cash payments.”

He called the task force’s findings a milestone in the effort to advance justice.

“This has been an important process, and we should continue to work as a nation to reconcile our original sin of slavery and understand how that history has shaped our country,” Newsom said in a statement to the outlet. “Dealing with that legacy is about much more than cash payments.”

But he declined to endorse any specific recommendations by the task force while still praising its work, according to the publication.

“Many of the recommendations put forward by the Task Force are critical action items we’ve already been hard at work addressing: breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility — all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond,” he said.

