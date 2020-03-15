SACRAMENTO BEE.

Faced with mounting coronavirus infections, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday issued sweeping new restrictions in California, calling for home isolation of everyone in the state over age 65, the high-risk population group. He also asked for closure of bars, wine bars, breweries and pubs, and called for restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He called that “deep social distancing.” The dramatic announcement, designed to keep people away from each other, stopped short of closing restaurants. Instead, the governor said they can also operate at reduced capacity and with curbside food service and at-home food deliveries.

