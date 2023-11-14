Gov. Kathy Hochul: NY Collecting Data from ‘Surveillance Efforts’ on Social Media

New York is reportedly collecting data from what Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) described as “surveillance efforts” on social media platforms, and is launching an effort to “counter some of the negativity.”

Speaking Monday, Hochul announced that the state is “very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts [and] what’s being said on social media platforms,” admitting to government surveillance. What is more, Hochul said they have “launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people” when they see what they deem to be “hate speech being spoken about on online platforms.”

That remains a danger, as individuals tend to have very different definitions of what constitutes “hate speech” based on their political ideology. For instance, many conservatives have been accused of “hate speech” for simply voicing concerns about biological men using women’s changing rooms or rest rooms.

Nevertheless, Hochul said the state’s social media analysis unit “has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence [and] direct threats to others.”

