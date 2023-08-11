Gov. Josh Green: Maui Wildfires ‘Likely the Largest Natural Disaster’ in Hawaii’s History

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) on Thursday said the destructive wildfires impacting Maui Island are “likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history.”The wildfires, which began Tuesday and continue to blaze, have destroyed acres of property and taken dozens of lives.

“What we saw was the utter devastation of Lahaina,” Green said at a press conference. “What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history.”Green announced that Lahaina, the former capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and rich with cultural history, is about 80 percent “gone.”Lahaina’s famous banyan tree, imported from India 150 years ago, is scorched and locals fear it may not survive the fire.

