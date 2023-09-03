Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams and the fall of New York

In 1975, with New York City on the financial brink, President Gerald Ford responded to a desperate plea for help by telling the city in so many words to “Drop Dead.”

The famous headline of the day came to mind after President Biden snubbed Gov. Hochul when she showed up at the White House to demand federal help for the illegal-immigrant crisis swamping New York.

“Deal With It” is how The Post summed up the president’s cruel response.

Biden’s behavior reeks of the second coming of Ford, and it’s not the only current reminder of previous hard times.

In 1993, Staten Island secession fever reached a peak during a crime wave when it felt ignored by City Hall.

