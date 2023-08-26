Gov. Hochul finally calls out the Biden administration over handling of migrants as crisis continues to spike

That was one small step for Kathy Hochul — one big mistake for New York. The governor, up to her eyeballs in migrants, this week pointed the bony finger of blame at Biden administration border policies — and this was a very hopeful sign. Could she be coming out of her coma? Probably not. For the governor then effectively endorsed the root cause of New York’s border-crosser crisis — Gotham’s completely insane, prohibitively expensive and totally unsustainable “right-to-shelter” policy.

You know, the one that says if you can make it to New York, you’ll have it made in New York — now and forever, no questions asked, until the tax base breaks. To be sure, Hochul called out Washington’s abandonment of those states and localities shellacked by America’s shameful — and exceeding dangerous — border breakdown. “This crisis originated with the federal government,” she quite correctly noted in an Albany speech Thursday, “and it must be resolved through the federal government.” So, two cheers for Krazy Kat.

READ MORE