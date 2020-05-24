Breitbart:

When agoraphobics are elected to public office … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Friday extended the state’s safer-at-home order to June 12.

The order was slated to expire next week, on Thursday, May 28, but Whitmer warned residents that they are “not out of the woods yet,” citing the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus.

“If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” she said, according to the Detroit Free Press:

Whitmer’s announcement comes a day after she made several changes to further relax a sweeping stay-at-home order that has been in place since March, allowing social gatherings of 10 people or less immediately and telling retail businesses that sell goods they can reopen to customers for appointment-only shopping Tuesday. That change also allows for non-emergency dental and doctor services to resume next Friday and Whitmer said Thursday that she would continue to relax the order as warranted by the data. She had previously allowed some retail businesses, such as garden stores and bicycle repair shops to reopen, and at 12:01 a.m. Friday, bars, restaurants and other businesses and offices on the Upper Peninsula and in northern Michigan around Traverse City, could open to customers, provided they limited their customers, made sure people stayed six feet apart and required masks.

