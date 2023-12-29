Gov. Gavin Newsom to Offer Health Insurance to the World’s Migrants in 2024 If They Can Get to California

Beginning January 1, 2024, illegal aliens residing in California will become eligible for taxpayer-funded health insurance — the first state in the nation to enact such a policy.

In June of this year, Newsom touted the budget agreement that will make California the first state in the United States to offer health insurance, subsidized by taxpayers, to the state’s estimated 4.4 million illegal aliens so long as they are low-income.

Starting in the new year, illegal aliens in California will qualify for Medi-Cal, which is California’s state-funded version of the federal government’s Medicaid program. Since 2015, only illegal alien children qualified for Medi-Cal thanks to then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

Likewise, Newsom expanded eligibility for Medi-Cal to illegal aliens 50 years and older as well as those aged 19 to 25. This latest expansion is set to add about 764,000 Medi-Cal recipients to the state’s health insurance rolls.

