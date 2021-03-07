New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, held a press conference on Sunday, in which he insisted that he will not resign, following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Five separate women have come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo said that Letitia James, the Attorney General in charge of the cause should “do her job”, despite having asked her previously if she could drop the case.

The embattled Cuomo had this to say in the course of the conference:

“The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic. And we’ve always done the exact opposite.”

“You know, the system is based on due process and the credibility of the allegation. Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in democracy, and that’s great, but it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

“Let the attorney general do her job. She’s very good. She’s very competent. And that will be due process and then we’ll have the facts.”

“There is no way I resign. Let’s do the attorney general investigation. Let’s do the findings and then we go from there. But I’m not going to be distracted by this either.”

“We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do for this state. This is not about me and accusations about me. The attorney general can handle that. This is about doing the people’s business and this next six months I believe will determine the future trajectory for New York state.”

“They [other politicians] don’t get to hear an allegation and make a determination on the allegation,” The people elected me, not the politicians. And the politicians want to play politics, that’s what they do.”

Read more at The Post Millennial