Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whose controversial directive for nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients has been tied to as many as 1,000-plus deaths — sold the rights to his best-selling pandemic memoir for $5.12 million, according to tax returns he made public on Monday.

The amount exceeds the $4 million-plus figure that was reportedly the top offer for Cuomo’s “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which was published in mid-October as the public health crisis still raged in New York and elsewhere.

Cuomo’s contract — which he got despite his administration being accused of sending COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes, potentially spreading the deadly virus among the vulnerable elderly there — paid him $3.12 million last year and he was left with a little more than $3 million after editing expenses, according to his tax returns.

Tracey Alvino, whose dad, Daniel, was infected with COVID-19 in a Long Island nursing home and later died, called Cuomo’s literary earnings “blood money.”

“These resources could have been used to fight the pandemic instead of giving him a payday,” Alvino said.

