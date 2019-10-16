The New York Post:

Gov. Cuomo dropped the N-word during a live radio interview Tuesday while quoting an op-ed about the use of slurs against Italian-Americans.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called, I believe they were saying southern Italians, Sicilians — I’m half Sicilian — were called, quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the [New York] Times: ‘n—– wops.’ N-word wops, as a derogatory comment,” Cuomo said, saying the inflammatory epithet in its entirety.

Earlier in the interview, Cuomo had been asked about the controversy over a Mother Cabrini statue after the governor announced at the Columbus Day parade Monday that the state would fund the monument.

Cuomo said he believes there are still rampant anti-Italian-American stereotypes being used, citing The Post cover portraying him, brother Chris and their father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, as the cast of “The Godfather” as an example. The cover came after Chris was caught on camera flying into a rage over being called “Fredo” — the pathetic son of Don Vito Corleone in the film.