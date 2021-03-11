Pictured: Kinda like this?

The New York Post:

The sexual harassment scandal engulfing Gov. Andrew Cuomo escalated Wednesday with the emergence of allegations that he reached under a female aide’s blouse and groped her while they were alone in a room inside the Executive Mansion in Albany.

The incident allegedly unfolded after the much-younger woman was summoned to help the 63-year-old governor fix a problem with his cellphone, the Albany Times Union reported.

The woman told him to stop, the newspaper said.

The accusations are the most serious yet made against Cuomo, who’s previously been hit with claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior by five other women, four of whom were his aides at the time.

The latest accuser said the incident took place late last year after Cuomo shut the door to a room on the second floor of the governor’s heavily guarded, official residence, the Times Union said.

The woman also said it followed frequent flirting with her by Cuomo.

The paper, which said it was withholding the woman’s identity, said her account was relayed by a person with direct knowledge of her claims.

The woman recounted the alleged incident to at least one female supervisor in the Executive Chamber on March 3 after watching a news conference at which Cuomo claimed, “I never touched anyone inappropriately,” the Times Union said.

