Gov. Brian Kemp Stands by Fani Willis, Dismisses Calls to Impeach Fulton County DA

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) stood by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and dismissed Republican calls to impeach Willis over her 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Kemp dismissed calls to impeach Willis as “political theater” during a press conference on Thursday.

In mid-August, Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore (R) announced an initiative to begin an emergency session to investigate Willis, as Breitbart News exclusively reported.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” Moore said. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors weaponize their elected offices to politically target their opponents.”

