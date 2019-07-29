WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill into law decriminalizing marijuana use in the state.

At the same time, a process is being created to expunge low-level marijuana arrest records over the years for thousands of people, according to Buffalo News.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process,’’ Cuomo said.

The bill is seen as an appeasement to the state’s Democratically-controlled legislature that sought earlier this year to legalize pot use statewide completely.