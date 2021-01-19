Biz Pac Review:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet Monday night that he will not authorize the deployment of the Texas National Guard to Washington, D.C. again if the troops are going to be disrespected.

Responding to a Washington Post article on the Pentagon was vetting National Guard members tapped to help with security on Inauguration Day for extremist ties, the Republican governor called it “the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard.”

In effect, with an assist from the FBI, the 25,000-plus soldiers deployed to DC in a show of force are being submitted to background checks — essentially a political purity test– to ensure that they are not an inside threat endangering Joe Biden. Seriously.

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this,” Abbott tweeted.

More at Biz Pac Review