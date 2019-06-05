FOX NEWS:

Former Vice President Al Gore is in Australia hosting a project to combat climate change — a push that is being subsidized by local taxpayers to the tune of $100,000 amid a dispute over a controversial coal mine.

Gore, who spearheaded the 2006 movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” has spent decades calling for action against climate change and founded a nonprofit, The Climate Reality Project. In Australia, he has opposed the building of the Adani coal mine in Queensland.

It was in that context that the Queensland state government announced last year that Gore would lead a Climate Reality Project training conference in the state from June 5-7. According to The Courier-Mail, Queensland taxpayers are paying at least 143,000 Australian dollars (approximately US$100,000) for the hiring of a convention center in Brisbane, and a project coordinator.

The Courier-Mail reports that that could be a low-ball prediction as the state government will only reveal what has been paid in “project milestones.”

According to the project’s website, participants at the Brisbane conference will learn from Gore “how to communicate the urgency of the climate crisis to people everywhere” and “learn to inspire others to take action.”