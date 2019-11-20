THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told lawmakers Wednesday that President Trump’s private lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani pushed a “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine to secure investigations sought by the president.

The testimony delivered evidence of the quid pro quo that Democrats say amounts to bribery and warrants impeachment. But Mr. Sondland pointedly separated Mr. Giuliani’s activity from the administration’s official actions.

Mr. Sondland, the official that has found himself at the center of the impeachment inquiry, will say that he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Envoy to the Ukraine Kurt Volker, were instructed to work with Mr. Giuliani, despite their concerns about his involvement.