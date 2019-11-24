BREITBART

U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland emerged as the Democrats’ key witness in the impeachment inquiry last week, testifying that President Donald Trump had offered Ukraine a “quid pro quo”: a White House meeting in exchange for investigations of 2016 election interference and Burisma, a company tied to the Bidens. Sondland was widely described as a Trump donor who bought his way to an ambassadorship, only to dump Trump to save himself. But the facts are somewhat more complicated. Sondland never actually donated to Trump’s presidential campaign. In fact, he donated to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. “Gordon Sondland, the chairman of Provenance Hotels and a big supporter of the extended Bush family … gave $2,700 to the early favorite to capture the GOP nomination, Jeb Bush, and $22,000 to Bush’s super PAC, Right to Rise, last cycle, but none to Trump,” OpenSecrets.org reported.

READ MORE AT BREITBART