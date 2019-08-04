Breitbart:

China’s Communist Party is “very happy to kill tens of thousands of Americans each year” with its fentanyl exports, knowing of overdoses related to the opiate’s abuse, said Gordon Chang, Daily Beast columnist and expert on China, in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Pollak asked Chang about China’s stated commitment to restrict manufacturing and exporting of fentanyl to the U.S., following President Donald Trump’s request for cooperation from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter.

Chang replied, “The fentanyl comes from Chinese sources, and these are well-organized gangs. In the semi-totalitarian state that Beijing runs, the Communist Party knows what’s going on. Trump was right to call the Chinese out on this, and the fact that Beijing didn’t do anything about it is a real indication that they were very happy to kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, which means that we should be very happy not to do business with China and close our markets to China, and disengage our economy from them, and give them as rough a time as they’ve been giving us.”