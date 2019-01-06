Fox News

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., abruptly halted a Twitter debate with newcomer Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York early Sunday after at least three commenters made references to the June 2017 shooting in which Scalise and three other people were shot by a left-wing activist. “snipe his a–,” one Twitter user wrote, in support of Ocasio-Cortez. (The user later denied that the post was a call for political violence, writing, “not seeing any violence there sorry” and telling Fox News it referred only to a verbal “sniping.”) “she’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure,” another wrote, comparing Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter responses to the marksmanship of the suspect in the Virginia shooting, a Bernie Sanders supporter who later died in a shootout with police.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS