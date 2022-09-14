Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden over a plan to offer plea deals to the 9/11 plotters — including admitted mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed — to avoid the death penalty.

Talks between prosecutors and defense attorneys for Mohammed and his four co-defendants at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where they have been held for two decades awaiting trial, could end up prohibiting prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, the Washington Examiner reports.

“Joe Biden’s allies are negotiating lesser sentences for 9/11 attackers,” tweeted Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. “If they won’t punish terrorists, how can we trust them to lock up criminals in your neighborhood?”

“A day after the anniversary of 9/11 the Biden admin is doing the unthinkable — they are considering offering the terrorists, who organized those attacks, plea deals to escape the death penalty,” the House Armed Services Committee’s Republicans tweeted. “These terrorists killed thousands of innocent people — they deserve the death penalty.”

READ MORE