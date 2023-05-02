Republican Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley believe Secretary of State Antony Blinken may have lied to Congress about his knowledge of first son Hunter Biden’s job at Ukrainian gas firm Burisma — in addition to his alleged untruth about never emailing with Hunter.

The senators wrote that emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop as well as additional records assembled by legislative investigators cast doubt on Blinken’s professed ignorance of Hunter’s role on Burisma’s board, where he earned up to $1 million per year, and in fact show Blinken was “trying to connect” with Burisma’s US lobbyists.

“Your statement to Congress that you did not email Hunter Biden is clearly not true and calls into question the veracity of your entire December 22, 2020 testimony,” Johnson (R-Wis.) and Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote to Blinken Tuesday morning.

“Specifically, you denied having any awareness of Hunter Biden’s association with the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.”

Lying to Congress is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison — and the intensifying focus on Blinken comes after he was exposed April 20 as the man who inspired 51 former spy-agency leaders to issue a statement casting doubt on the authenticity of documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop implicating then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in his family’s Chinese and Ukrainian business relationships.

