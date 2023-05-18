On Wednesday, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl) introduced a House Resolution to expel Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Rep. Adam Schiff pushed the Trump-Russia collusion hoax for years claiming he had evidence of the collusion. This was a lie.

This week, Special Counsel John Durham’s report revealed that there was never any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. It was all manufactured by Hillary Clinton, leadership in the FBI, and the DOJ.

The Gateway Pundit reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy considered removing Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress as well as pursuing possible criminal charges following the release of the Durham Report.

“You had Adam Schiff, who was chairman of the Intel Committee, lying day after day to the American public that he had proof, that he knew the proof,” McCarthy said. “Now we’re finding in the Durham Report his own staff are threatened witnesses. I mean, why is this individual still even in Congress? And why does he think he can even run for higher office after what he did?”

“Now, it’s time that people have consequences for their actions, and you’ve got to clean this up where this can never happen again. When you talk about the threat to democracy, this is exactly what we’re talking about,” he added.

